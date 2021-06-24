Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.700-7.800 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $202.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Alexandria Real Estate Equities currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $188.00.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock opened at $183.93 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $180.07. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a one year low of $150.08 and a one year high of $193.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $27.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.72.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($1.81). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 5.90% and a net margin of 39.49%. The business had revenue of $479.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $484.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. This is an increase from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.73%.

In other news, insider Vincent Ciruzzi sold 1,865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total value of $334,226.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,004,944.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gary D. Dean sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.61, for a total transaction of $710,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,265 shares in the company, valued at $3,244,046.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,865 shares of company stock worth $6,268,947. 1.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>Â®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

Recommended Story: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.