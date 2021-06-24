Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $39.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.33% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Alfa Laval AB engages on energy optimization, environmental protection and food production. Its operating segment consists of Equipment, Process Technology, Marine & Diesel, and Operations & Other. Equipment segment engages on sale of components to customers with recurring requirements and well-defined needs. Process Technology segment serves customers which require customized solutions to enhance the efficiency of their processes or boost their capacity. Marine & Diesel Division offers components, modules, systems and service for the marine and offshore markets and for land-based diesel power. Operations & Other segment covers the procurement, productions, and logistics, as well as the corporate overhead and non-core businesses. Alfa Laval AB is headquartered in Lund, Sweden. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a report on Monday. Danske cut Alfa Laval AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.00.

ALFVY stock opened at $35.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.05 and a beta of 1.28. Alfa Laval AB has a twelve month low of $19.88 and a twelve month high of $38.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter. Alfa Laval AB (publ) had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 9.95%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alfa Laval AB will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alfa Laval AB (publ) Company Profile

Alfa Laval AB (publ) provides heat transfer, separation, and fluid handling products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three divisions: Energy, Food & Water, and Marine. It offers fluid handling systems, such as automation solutions; installation materials; cleaning validation instruments and instrumentation accessories; mixing equipment; centrifugal, circumferential piston, rotary lobe, and screw pumps; rotary jet and spray heads; tank covers and accessories; and valves.

