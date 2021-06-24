Alice L. Walton Sells 1,005,832 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Stock

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,005,832 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.17, for a total value of $137,969,975.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,748,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $925,702,718.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

NYSE WMT traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $136.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,649,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,641,806. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $140.01. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.02 and a 52 week high of $153.66. The company has a market cap of $383.64 billion, a PE ratio of 31.84, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.46.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.48. Walmart had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The firm had revenue of $138.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. Walmart’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Clark Estates Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 29.21% of the company’s stock.

WMT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Walmart from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.20.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

