Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) Shares Sold by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC trimmed its holdings in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,555 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 22 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Alleghany were worth $2,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Alleghany by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,226 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $23,941,000 after acquiring an additional 6,139 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Alleghany by 185.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 57 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its holdings in Alleghany by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 3,918 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,453,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Alleghany by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 413,817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $259,169,000 after acquiring an additional 17,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospector Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Alleghany by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 39,620 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $23,918,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. 83.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Alleghany news, SVP Christopher Kent Dalrymple sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $713.71, for a total transaction of $1,427,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,210,889. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:Y opened at $664.93 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $696.60. Alleghany Co. has a 52 week low of $460.58 and a 52 week high of $737.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $9.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.26 by $5.55. Alleghany had a return on equity of 3.39% and a net margin of 6.88%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.99 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Alleghany Co. will post 51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on Y shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Alleghany from $825.00 to $890.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Alleghany from $750.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

