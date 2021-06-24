Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) CEO Sells $394,046.70 in Stock

Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) CEO David D. Petratis sold 2,841 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.70, for a total value of $394,046.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of ALLE stock opened at $138.15 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.23, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $137.65. Allegion plc has a 12 month low of $94.01 and a 12 month high of $144.76.
Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $694.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.38 million. Allegion had a net margin of 15.40% and a return on equity of 63.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Allegion plc will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Allegion in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Allegion in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allegion in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Allegion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Allegion in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 90.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
ALLE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Allegion from $138.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Longbow Research upgraded shares of Allegion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Allegion from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $107.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Allegion has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.14.
About Allegion
Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric, and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.
