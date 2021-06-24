Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) CEO Sells $394,046.70 in Stock

Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) CEO David D. Petratis sold 2,841 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.70, for a total value of $394,046.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of ALLE stock opened at $138.15 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.23, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $137.65. Allegion plc has a 12 month low of $94.01 and a 12 month high of $144.76.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $694.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.38 million. Allegion had a net margin of 15.40% and a return on equity of 63.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Allegion plc will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.18%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Allegion in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Allegion in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allegion in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Allegion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Allegion in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 90.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALLE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Allegion from $138.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Longbow Research upgraded shares of Allegion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Allegion from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $107.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Allegion has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.14.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric, and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

