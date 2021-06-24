Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $675.45 Million

Analysts predict that Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) will report $675.45 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Allegion’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $671.00 million to $679.90 million. Allegion reported sales of $589.50 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allegion will report full-year sales of $2.84 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.82 billion to $2.85 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.75 billion to $2.98 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Allegion.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $694.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.38 million. Allegion had a net margin of 15.40% and a return on equity of 63.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ALLE. Longbow Research upgraded shares of Allegion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Barclays upgraded shares of Allegion from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $107.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Allegion from $138.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.14.

In related news, VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 3,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.99, for a total transaction of $492,901.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 37,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,292,059.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 1,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.49, for a total transaction of $264,473.04. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 35,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,012,573.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,233 shares of company stock valued at $1,151,421 over the last 90 days. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Allegion during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Allegion in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Allegion in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Allegion in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Allegion in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALLE opened at $138.15 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $137.65. Allegion has a 52 week low of $94.01 and a 52 week high of $144.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.23, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. Allegion’s payout ratio is 28.18%.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric, and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

