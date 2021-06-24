Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $135,000 Holdings in Acacia Research Co. (NASDAQ:ACTG)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its position in shares of Acacia Research Co. (NASDAQ:ACTG) by 61.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,341 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 32,200 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Acacia Research were worth $135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Acacia Research during the 1st quarter worth approximately $168,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in shares of Acacia Research by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 51,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 12,300 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acacia Research during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acacia Research during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Acacia Research by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 67,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 21,750 shares during the period. 61.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ACTG opened at $6.24 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.81. Acacia Research Co. has a 12-month low of $3.06 and a 12-month high of $9.09. The firm has a market cap of $307.50 million, a P/E ratio of -5.83 and a beta of 0.56.

Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The business services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Acacia Research had a negative net margin of 201.72% and a negative return on equity of 24.48%. The business had revenue of $4.38 million during the quarter.

In related news, CFO Richard Jay Rosenstein sold 9,600 shares of Acacia Research stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.51, for a total value of $52,896.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 76,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,719. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Marc W. Booth sold 4,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.72, for a total value of $26,157.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 191,277 shares in the company, valued at $1,094,104.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,082 shares of company stock valued at $115,098. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Acacia Research from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Acacia Research Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, intends to acquire undervalued businesses primarily in technology, life sciences, industrial, and financial services segments in the United States. The company also invests in intellectual property and related absolute return assets, as well as engages in the licensing and enforcement of patented technologies.

