Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 6,060 Shares of Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI) by 34.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,060 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Applied Optoelectronics were worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 62.3% in the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 430,506 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,599,000 after purchasing an additional 165,206 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 8.1% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 18,352 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 1,379 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Applied Optoelectronics by 12.7% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 24,670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 2,774 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Applied Optoelectronics by 1,932.3% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 463,545 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,875,000 after buying an additional 440,736 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Applied Optoelectronics during the first quarter valued at $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.41% of the company’s stock.

AAOI stock opened at $8.36 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.03. The firm has a market cap of $224.57 million, a P/E ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.75 and a fifty-two week high of $17.57.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.06. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative return on equity of 10.53% and a negative net margin of 23.49%. The company had revenue of $49.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.41 million. Equities analysts predict that Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Applied Optoelectronics from $9.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Applied Optoelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.46.

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various fiber-optic networking products worldwide. It offers optical modules, lasers, subassemblies, transmitters and transceivers, and turn-key equipment, as well as headend, node, and distribution equipment. The company sells its products to internet data center operators, cable television and telecom equipment manufacturers, and internet service providers through its direct and indirect sales channels.

