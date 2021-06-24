Allianz Asset Management GmbH Cuts Stock Holdings in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH reduced its position in shares of Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 177,146 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 3,328 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Imperial Oil were worth $4,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Imperial Oil by 15.9% during the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 482,300 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $11,681,000 after purchasing an additional 66,000 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Imperial Oil by 1.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 419,845 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $10,151,000 after purchasing an additional 4,116 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Imperial Oil by 7.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 514,156 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $12,371,000 after purchasing an additional 35,274 shares in the last quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Imperial Oil in the first quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Bluestein R H & Co. purchased a new position in Imperial Oil in the first quarter valued at about $242,000. 22.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IMO. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Imperial Oil in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$40.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Imperial Oil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.67.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN IMO opened at $32.43 on Thursday. Imperial Oil Limited has a 1 year low of $11.16 and a 1 year high of $35.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.95 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The energy company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. Imperial Oil had a negative net margin of 5.47% and a negative return on equity of 0.29%. The firm had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. Analysts anticipate that Imperial Oil Limited will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.2196 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. This is a positive change from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -40.24%.

Imperial Oil Company Profile

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2020, this segment had 138 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

