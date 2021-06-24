Allianz Asset Management GmbH Decreases Holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH trimmed its position in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 61.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 169,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 271,807 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in PPL were worth $4,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PPL. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in PPL by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,290,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,998,337,000 after acquiring an additional 2,731,556 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in PPL by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,896,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $400,340,000 after acquiring an additional 601,592 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in PPL by 54.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,602,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $103,893,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269,491 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in PPL by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,569,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $100,672,000 after acquiring an additional 46,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in PPL by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,426,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $96,614,000 after acquiring an additional 145,908 shares during the last quarter. 66.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE PPL opened at $27.79 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. PPL Co. has a twelve month low of $24.20 and a twelve month high of $30.81. The company has a market capitalization of $21.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.35 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.01.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.43). PPL had a negative net margin of 14.33% and a positive return on equity of 12.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that PPL Co. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.415 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.97%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.17%.

PPL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on PPL from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on PPL from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PPL in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of PPL in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on PPL from $29.50 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. PPL presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.27.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 425,000 electric and 332,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 536,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

