Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $4.75 Million Holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH cut its stake in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 6.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 237,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,747 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $4,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in KeyCorp by 51.0% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in KeyCorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in KeyCorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in KeyCorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in KeyCorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 79.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Christopher M. Gorman sold 222,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.06, for a total transaction of $5,135,093.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew J. Paine III sold 35,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total transaction of $751,552.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 223,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,768,337.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 397,290 shares of company stock valued at $8,901,412. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

KEY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. KeyCorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.57.

Shares of KeyCorp stock opened at $20.60 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. KeyCorp has a 1-year low of $10.86 and a 1-year high of $23.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.99 billion, a PE ratio of 11.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.57.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 23.76% and a return on equity of 11.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is currently 58.73%.

KeyCorp Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

