Allianz Asset Management GmbH Increases Holdings in iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) by 202.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 27,511 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in iRobot were worth $5,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IRBT. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iRobot by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iRobot by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of iRobot by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,989,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $400,583,000 after purchasing an additional 304,592 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of iRobot by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 22,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iRobot by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 251,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,190,000 after acquiring an additional 47,852 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on IRBT shares. Northland Securities cut their price objective on iRobot from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. iRobot has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.83.

NASDAQ:IRBT opened at $92.19 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $100.40. iRobot Co. has a 52-week low of $67.55 and a 52-week high of $197.40. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.28.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.32. iRobot had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 11.20%. The business had revenue of $303.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.32) earnings per share. iRobot’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that iRobot Co. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Andrew Miller sold 1,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.48, for a total value of $101,964.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $520,445.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and internationally. It offers Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Root robots to help children learn how to code. The company sells its products through distributor and retail sales channels, as well as through online stores and resellers.

