Allianz Asset Management GmbH Invests $4.07 Million in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 88,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,065,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.13% of Terex as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TEX. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Terex during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Terex during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Terex during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Terex during the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Terex by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. 83.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Terex alerts:

In other news, Director Andra Rush sold 11,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.81, for a total transaction of $611,909.47. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,645 shares in the company, valued at $984,642.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.42, for a total transaction of $2,671,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 589,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,464,914.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 146,323 shares of company stock worth $7,578,284 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TEX opened at $44.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.40. Terex Co. has a 12 month low of $17.19 and a 12 month high of $55.60. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.07 and a beta of 1.71.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.34. Terex had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 8.34%. The business had revenue of $864.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $821.19 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Terex Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Terex’s payout ratio is currently 369.23%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Terex from $46.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Terex from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Terex from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Terex from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Terex from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Terex presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.82.

About Terex

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers principally under the Terex and Genie brand names.

Further Reading: How to calculate compound interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX).

Receive News & Ratings for Terex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.