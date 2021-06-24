Allianz Asset Management GmbH Makes New Investment in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 66,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $5,163,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 0.12% of Ryman Hospitality Properties as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 24.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the first quarter worth $100,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 28.4% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 25.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. 89.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RHP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 6th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.67.

Shares of RHP stock opened at $81.95 on Thursday. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.23 and a 52-week high of $86.58. The firm has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of -9.47 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.02.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by ($1.16). Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative net margin of 160.81% and a negative return on equity of 186.81%. The business had revenue of $84.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 73.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and country music entertainment experiences. The Company's core holdings* include a network of five of the top 10 largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

