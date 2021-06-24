Alpha Financial Markets Consulting plc (LON:AFM) Plans Dividend of GBX 4.85

Alpha Financial Markets Consulting plc (LON:AFM) declared a dividend on Thursday, June 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 4.85 ($0.06) per share on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This is a positive change from Alpha Financial Markets Consulting’s previous dividend of $2.10. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Alpha Financial Markets Consulting stock opened at GBX 360 ($4.70) on Thursday. Alpha Financial Markets Consulting has a 52-week low of GBX 175 ($2.29) and a 52-week high of GBX 378 ($4.94). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,070.93. The firm has a market capitalization of £417.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Alpha Financial Markets Consulting from GBX 310 ($4.05) to GBX 420 ($5.49) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Alpha Financial Markets Consulting from GBX 265 ($3.46) to GBX 310 ($4.05) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th.

In related news, insider Jill May acquired 12,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 325 ($4.25) per share, with a total value of £39,997.75 ($52,257.32).

Alpha Financial Markets Consulting Company Profile

Alpha Financial Markets Consulting plc provides consulting services to the asset and wealth management industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions consulting, operations and outsourcing, front office IT, enterprise IT, customer relationship management and distribution, digital transformation, client service and reporting, compliance and regulation, data management, and product development.

