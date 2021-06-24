Alpha Financial Markets Consulting plc (LON:AFM) to Issue Dividend Increase – GBX 4.85 Per Share

Alpha Financial Markets Consulting plc (LON:AFM) declared a dividend on Thursday, June 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 4.85 ($0.06) per share on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This is an increase from Alpha Financial Markets Consulting’s previous dividend of $2.10. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Alpha Financial Markets Consulting stock opened at GBX 360 ($4.70) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £417.93 million and a P/E ratio of 68.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,070.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. Alpha Financial Markets Consulting has a 1 year low of GBX 175 ($2.29) and a 1 year high of GBX 378 ($4.94).

Get Alpha Financial Markets Consulting alerts:

AFM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Alpha Financial Markets Consulting from GBX 310 ($4.05) to GBX 420 ($5.49) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Alpha Financial Markets Consulting from GBX 265 ($3.46) to GBX 310 ($4.05) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th.

In other Alpha Financial Markets Consulting news, insider Jill May bought 12,307 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 325 ($4.25) per share, with a total value of £39,997.75 ($52,257.32).

About Alpha Financial Markets Consulting

Alpha Financial Markets Consulting plc provides consulting services to the asset and wealth management industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions consulting, operations and outsourcing, front office IT, enterprise IT, customer relationship management and distribution, digital transformation, client service and reporting, compliance and regulation, data management, and product development.

Read More: Tariff

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Financial Markets Consulting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Financial Markets Consulting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.