Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Bought by QS Investors LLC

QS Investors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 10.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,335 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 0.5% of QS Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $39,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 34.46% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet stock traded up $10.38 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2,452.92. 16,509 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,657,770. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,344.48. The company has a market cap of $1.64 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.66, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,351.65 and a fifty-two week high of $2,461.91.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. The firm had revenue of $45.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.46 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $9.87 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $2,415.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,516.55.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

