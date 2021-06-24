AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Buys 12,746 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 58.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,568 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,746 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $3,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CHD. Fundsmith LLP acquired a new position in Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter worth approximately $491,210,000. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 4.4% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,594,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,012,000 after purchasing an additional 152,026 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Church & Dwight by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,081,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,827,000 after buying an additional 135,797 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Church & Dwight by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,991,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,305,000 after buying an additional 17,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,436,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,533,000 after buying an additional 74,744 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on CHD shares. UBS Group assumed coverage on Church & Dwight in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.27.

CHD stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $82.91. 4,556 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,439,050. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.43 and a 52 week high of $98.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $86.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $20.33 billion, a PE ratio of 27.05, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.38.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 15.63%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.2525 per share. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.69%.

Church & Dwight Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; and cold remedy products under the ZICAM brand.

