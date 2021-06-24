AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $4.15 Million Stock Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 251.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,483 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,068 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $4,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.3% during the first quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 4.9% during the first quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. boosted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 0.4% during the first quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 4,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. 84.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IDXX traded up $2.50 on Thursday, hitting $618.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 704 shares, compared to its average volume of 418,087. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $554.34. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $314.57 and a fifty-two week high of $617.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.26, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.89.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.63. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 23.59% and a return on equity of 131.51%. The firm had revenue of $777.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $738.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. IDEXX Laboratories’s revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $537.50, for a total transaction of $1,075,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 7,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $528.01, for a total transaction of $4,029,772.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 661,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,190,437.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,004 shares of company stock valued at $23,130,605 in the last 90 days. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IDXX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $519.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $616.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $482.00.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

