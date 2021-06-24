AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Sells 988 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 15.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 988 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $3,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Charter Communications by 117.4% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in Charter Communications during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO John Bickham sold 14,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $685.13, for a total value of $9,849,428.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David C. Merritt sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $697.45, for a total value of $697,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,212,187.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,966 shares of company stock worth $25,155,664 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $708.00 to $724.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Charter Communications from $763.00 to $816.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Charter Communications from $725.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Charter Communications from $724.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $690.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $712.24.

NASDAQ CHTR traded up $9.37 on Thursday, hitting $708.66. The stock had a trading volume of 2,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,056,861. The business has a fifty day moving average of $679.80. The company has a market capitalization of $133.70 billion, a PE ratio of 39.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $498.08 and a 52-week high of $712.41.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $4.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.34 by ($0.23). Charter Communications had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 7.43%. The business had revenue of $12.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 19.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company provides Internet services, such as security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers to enhance their in-home wireless Internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services, as well as video services.

