Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) Shares Down 3.9% Following Insider Selling

Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) fell 3.9% on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $15.29 and last traded at $15.36. 498 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 606,301 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.99.

Specifically, major shareholder Jennifer N. Pritzker acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.38 per share, with a total value of $57,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,556. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig E. Hunsaker sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.23, for a total transaction of $405,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,008,361 shares in the company, valued at $16,365,699.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,572 shares of company stock worth $1,274,982 over the last quarter. 34.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ATEC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alphatec from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Alphatec from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphatec in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Alphatec from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.43.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.20. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -14.49 and a beta of 1.57.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The medical technology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.07). Alphatec had a negative net margin of 51.10% and a negative return on equity of 116.47%. The company had revenue of $44.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.10 million. Research analysts predict that Alphatec Holdings, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its position in Alphatec by 135.2% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,813 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its position in Alphatec by 103.4% during the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 6,223 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 3,164 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Alphatec during the fourth quarter worth about $103,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphatec during the first quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Alphatec during the first quarter worth about $129,000. Institutional investors own 45.22% of the company’s stock.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders. The company offers SafeOp Neural InformatiX System, an Alpha InformatiX product platform designed to reduce the risk of intraoperative nerve injury; squadron lateral retractor designed to maximize patient outcomes; Sigma transforaminal lumbar interbody fusion pedicle-based access system that provides direct visualization of anatomical landmarks; Sigma PTP Access and Patient Positioning System; Invictus Spinal Fixation System, a thoracolumbar fixation system to treat a range of pathologies; and Invictus MIS SingleStep System designed to improve surgical efficiency without compromising accuracy.

