Alpine Global Management LLC Takes Position in Thunder Bridge Acquisition II, Ltd. (NASDAQ:THBR)

Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thunder Bridge Acquisition II, Ltd. (NASDAQ:THBR) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 10,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Thunder Bridge Acquisition II in the 4th quarter valued at $2,604,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Thunder Bridge Acquisition II in the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Thunder Bridge Acquisition II in the fourth quarter valued at about $537,000. Water Island Capital LLC bought a new stake in Thunder Bridge Acquisition II during the fourth quarter worth about $1,586,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Thunder Bridge Acquisition II during the fourth quarter worth about $3,312,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Thunder Bridge Acquisition II alerts:

NASDAQ:THBR opened at $10.87 on Thursday. Thunder Bridge Acquisition II, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $9.66 and a twelve month high of $14.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $468.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.47 and a beta of 0.17.

Thunder Bridge Acquisition II (NASDAQ:THBR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.07). Sell-side analysts forecast that Thunder Bridge Acquisition II, Ltd. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

THBR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Thunder Bridge Acquisition II in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Thunder Bridge Acquisition II in a research note on Friday, March 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company.

About Thunder Bridge Acquisition II

Thunder Bridge Acquisition II, Ltd. does not have significant operations. It intends to seek a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Thunder Bridge Acquisition II, Ltd. was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Great Falls, Virginia.

Read More: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Thunder Bridge Acquisition II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thunder Bridge Acquisition II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.