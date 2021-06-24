Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) Stock Price Up 2.2%

Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX)’s stock price rose 2.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $88.00 and last traded at $87.62. Approximately 5,983 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,409,485 shares. The stock had previously closed at $85.70.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AYX shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Alteryx from $157.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist Securities dropped their target price on Alteryx from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Alteryx from $95.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alteryx in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Alteryx from $148.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.23.

The company has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -115.66 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $80.46. The company has a current ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.15. Alteryx had a negative return on equity of 2.24% and a negative net margin of 9.81%. The firm had revenue of $118.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Alteryx, Inc. will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Dean Stoecker sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.48, for a total transaction of $641,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeff Horing sold 1,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.64, for a total value of $108,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,354 shares of company stock valued at $2,606,935. 12.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd lifted its position in shares of Alteryx by 219.4% in the 1st quarter. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd now owns 86,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,186,000 after acquiring an additional 59,500 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Alteryx by 130.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 2,027 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of Alteryx by 204.5% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 3,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 2,125 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alteryx by 574.9% in the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 43,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,295,000 after acquiring an additional 37,149 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alteryx by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

Alteryx, Inc provides end-to-end analytics platform for data analysts and scientists worldwide. Its analytic process automation software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

