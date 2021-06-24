Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.52 Billion

Equities analysts expect Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) to report $2.52 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for Altice USA’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.49 billion to $2.54 billion. Altice USA posted sales of $2.47 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Altice USA will report full-year sales of $10.09 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.94 billion to $10.18 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $10.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.08 billion to $10.45 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Altice USA.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.27. Altice USA had a negative return on equity of 528.76% and a net margin of 7.17%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities upgraded Altice USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Citigroup cut Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $41.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Raymond James cut their target price on Altice USA from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Altice USA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 target price (down previously from $41.00) on shares of Altice USA in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Altice USA has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.63.

Shares of NYSE:ATUS traded down $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.96. 3,546,060 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,010,216. Altice USA has a 52 week low of $21.97 and a 52 week high of $38.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.18. The firm has a market cap of $15.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.50.

In related news, Director Charles Stewart sold 93,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.32, for a total transaction of $3,391,380.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,387,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,409,327.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alt S.A.R.L. Next sold 2,350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total value of $87,443,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,719,305 shares in the company, valued at $1,291,905,339.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,577,734 shares of company stock worth $95,732,270 over the last three months. 53.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATUS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Altice USA in the 1st quarter valued at $2,255,000. RDA Financial Network acquired a new position in Altice USA in the 4th quarter valued at $249,000. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Altice USA by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 74,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,806,000 after acquiring an additional 4,876 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Altice USA by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 207,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,854,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Altice USA by 151.9% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,068,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,249,000 after acquiring an additional 644,351 shares during the period. 57.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to approximately 5 million residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

