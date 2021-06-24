Altium (OTCMKTS:ALMFF) Downgraded to Neutral at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Altium (OTCMKTS:ALMFF) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Altium from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th.

OTCMKTS:ALMFF opened at $26.64 on Wednesday. Altium has a fifty-two week low of $18.72 and a fifty-two week high of $30.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.40.

Altium Limited develops and sells computer software for the design of electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Board and Systems; Microcontrollers and Embedded Systems; and Electronic Parts, Search and Discovery segments. The company offers printed circuit board (PCB) design software products, including Altium Designer, a PCB design tool; CircuitStudio, a professional PCB design tool; CircuitMaker, a community based PCB design tool for makers, hobbyists, and DIYers communities; and NEXUS, an agile PCB design for teams, as well as embedded products, such as TASKING tools for embedded software development.

