ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) Shares Down 2.9% on Insider Selling

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO)’s share price traded down 2.9% during trading on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $55.10 and last traded at $55.20. 820 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 220,465 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.87.

Specifically, insider Sophia Randolph sold 7,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.43, for a total value of $439,009.41. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 198,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,781,046.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jaume Pons sold 16,700 shares of ALX Oncology stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.63, for a total value of $962,421.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 556,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,043,202.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 57,487 shares of company stock worth $3,310,240. Corporate insiders own 58.20% of the company’s stock.

Get ALX Oncology alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on ALXO. UBS Group initiated coverage on ALX Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ALX Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of ALX Oncology in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ALX Oncology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.67.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $58.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.60.

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.06. Sell-side analysts expect that ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALXO. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of ALX Oncology in the 4th quarter worth about $1,155,000. Swiss National Bank bought a new position in ALX Oncology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,440,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of ALX Oncology by 65.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,372,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,331,000 after acquiring an additional 543,735 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of ALX Oncology by 309.3% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 18,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after acquiring an additional 13,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of ALX Oncology in the 4th quarter valued at $1,276,000. 83.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALX Oncology Company Profile (NASDAQ:ALXO)

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes; and for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell; human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma; and HER2-expressing breast cancer.

See Also: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for ALX Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALX Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.