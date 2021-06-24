Amalgamated Bank Decreases Holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 4.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,980 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 806 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $2,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,598,095 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,465,613,000 after purchasing an additional 324,117 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 6,978,422 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $952,066,000 after buying an additional 150,888 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,029,114 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $687,431,000 after buying an additional 37,014 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,387,720 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $464,084,000 after buying an additional 384,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,230,806 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $442,588,000 after buying an additional 12,759 shares during the last quarter. 84.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CDNS. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.92.

In other news, VP Thomas P. Beckley sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $2,610,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 248,215 shares in the company, valued at $35,991,175. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Aneel Zaman sold 61,936 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $8,361,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 155,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,009,510. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 265,214 shares of company stock valued at $36,085,406 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CDNS opened at $133.00 on Thursday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.05 and a 52 week high of $149.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $37.01 billion, a PE ratio of 56.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $129.88.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $736.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $717.79 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.34% and a return on equity of 27.00%. Cadence Design Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

