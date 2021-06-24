Amalgamated Bank Sells 12,264 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Amalgamated Bank cut its stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 29.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,376 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 12,264 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $2,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 1st quarter worth about $226,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 7,837 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 141.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 903,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $69,826,000 after acquiring an additional 529,915 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,940,243 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $150,007,000 after acquiring an additional 209,346 shares during the period. 70.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE DD opened at $76.23 on Thursday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.74 and a 12 month high of $87.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $81.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $40.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.33, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.53.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.15. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 6.76%. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. DuPont de Nemours’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, March 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to buy up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

In other DuPont de Nemours news, SVP Raj Ratnakar sold 11,408 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.80, for a total value of $944,582.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $984,988.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jon D. Kemp sold 3,500 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.38, for a total transaction of $295,330.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DD. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays started coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.71.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials, ingredients, and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Electronics & Imaging segment supplies materials to manufacture photovoltaics and solar cells; materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

