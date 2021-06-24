Amalgamated Bank Sells 2,017 Shares of RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM)

Amalgamated Bank lessened its position in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,341 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,017 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in RPM International were worth $2,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RPM. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in RPM International by 125.1% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 77,729 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,038,000 after acquiring an additional 43,203 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in RPM International by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 30,315 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,751,000 after acquiring an additional 2,445 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in RPM International by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 8,372 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii bought a new position in RPM International in the 4th quarter worth $288,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in RPM International by 77.5% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,353 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,937,000 after acquiring an additional 14,123 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RPM opened at $87.97 on Thursday. RPM International Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.44 and a 12 month high of $99.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $93.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $11.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.13, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.98.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. RPM International had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 35.89%. RPM International’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that RPM International Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.51%.

In related news, Director Thomas Gross sold 1,887 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.59, for a total transaction of $170,943.33. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,399.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

RPM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of RPM International from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of RPM International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of RPM International from $113.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.50.

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding, and flooring and in-plant glazing solutions; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and the manufacturing industry; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers and sealants, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; and insulated building cladding materials and concrete form wall systems.

