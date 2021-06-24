Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Position Boosted by WealthStone Inc.

WealthStone Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,645 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 2.9% of WealthStone Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. WealthStone Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $8,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. NinePointTwo Capital purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,896,000. C WorldWide Group Holding A S increased its stake in Amazon.com by 0.9% in the first quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 240,736 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $744,856,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193 shares during the last quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 5.5% during the first quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,092 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,472,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. High Note Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 2,568 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $7,945,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barr E S & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Barr E S & Co. now owns 14,341 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $46,708,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. 57.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

AMZN stock opened at $3,503.82 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3,315.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,630.08 and a 1 year high of $3,554.00.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. The business had revenue of $108.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.23 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 6.42%. On average, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 57.42 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 848 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total value of $2,752,548.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 84,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $275,456,111.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total value of $720,596.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,160,471.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 131,040 shares of company stock worth $449,201,684 over the last ninety days. 14.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AMZN. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $5,200.00 to $5,500.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group raised their price target on Amazon.com from $4,150.00 to $4,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,168.98.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Further Reading: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.