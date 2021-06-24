Ambassador Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 54,797 Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT)

Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 54,797 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $933,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Fulton Financial by 251.6% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 243,991 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,155,000 after acquiring an additional 174,596 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fulton Financial in the 1st quarter worth $219,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 97.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 158,858 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,705,000 after purchasing an additional 78,262 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 47.7% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 162,350 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,765,000 after purchasing an additional 52,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 572.4% in the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 264,261 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,500,000 after purchasing an additional 224,961 shares in the last quarter. 63.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FULT. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Fulton Financial in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Fulton Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th.

In related news, EVP Meg R. Mueller sold 11,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.68, for a total value of $198,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

FULT stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $16.32. The stock had a trading volume of 18,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 897,180. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.11. Fulton Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $8.89 and a 52-week high of $18.41.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $262.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.22 million. Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 22.54%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fulton Financial Co. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.85%.

Fulton Financial Company Profile

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides banking and financial services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers secured consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial, financial, agricultural, and real estate loans.

