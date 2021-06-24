Ambassador Advisors LLC Invests $4.04 Million in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 22,263 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,036,000. Novavax accounts for 0.9% of Ambassador Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NVAX. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novavax in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,122,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Novavax by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,706 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Novavax by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 17,073 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Novavax by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,247 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Novavax by 187.6% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 24,537 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,736,000 after purchasing an additional 16,006 shares during the period. 56.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Novavax alerts:

Novavax stock traded up $3.96 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $196.20. 28,510 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,171,420. Novavax, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.00 and a 12-month high of $331.68. The firm has a market cap of $14.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.76 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $181.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.65) by ($0.40). Novavax had a negative net margin of 66.90% and a negative return on equity of 125.71%. The company had revenue of $447.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.58) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13124.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Novavax, Inc. will post -6.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 5,716 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total transaction of $1,094,156.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,434 shares in the company, valued at $657,336.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 8,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.11, for a total value of $1,675,468.19. In the last three months, insiders sold 39,461 shares of company stock valued at $7,184,865. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NVAX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $161.00 target price (down from $285.00) on shares of Novavax in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Novavax from $317.00 to $294.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Novavax from $217.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Novavax from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Novavax from $365.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $210.14.

Novavax Company Profile

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate.

Further Reading: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Novavax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novavax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.