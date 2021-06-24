Ambassador Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 11,906 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,315,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Repligen by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 2,090 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Qtron Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Repligen in the 1st quarter valued at about $295,000. Pier Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Repligen by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 50,656 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,848,000 after purchasing an additional 3,189 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Repligen by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 39,321 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,595,000 after purchasing an additional 12,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in shares of Repligen by 1,346.3% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 105,494 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,509,000 after purchasing an additional 98,200 shares during the last quarter. 82.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP James Bylund sold 360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.25, for a total transaction of $73,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,291,677. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 22,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.41, for a total transaction of $3,816,786.47. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 212,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,364,631.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,339 shares of company stock worth $5,507,688 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

RGEN stock traded up $1.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $194.64. 292 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 408,261. The company has a market cap of $10.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.05 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $191.54. Repligen Co. has a 1-year low of $109.38 and a 1-year high of $228.84.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $142.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.88 million. Repligen had a net margin of 18.37% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 87.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Repligen Co. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RGEN. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Repligen from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Repligen from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Repligen from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.25.

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

