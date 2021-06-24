Ambassador Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS)

Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 148,091 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,747,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of MicroVision as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of MicroVision during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,188,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of MicroVision during the first quarter valued at approximately $373,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of MicroVision by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 33,228 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 4,125 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MicroVision by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 70,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of MicroVision during the first quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Institutional investors own 18.48% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MVIS traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $17.34. 132,422 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,643,236. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of -177.40 and a beta of 3.95. MicroVision, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.23 and a 1 year high of $28.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.51 and a quick ratio of 7.51.

MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). MicroVision had a negative return on equity of 85.01% and a negative net margin of 711.00%. The business had revenue of $0.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.75 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that MicroVision, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MVIS. Zacks Investment Research cut MicroVision from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of MicroVision in a research note on Monday, March 15th.

MicroVision Company Profile

MicroVision, Inc develops lidar sensors used in automotive safety and autonomous driving applications. Its laser beam scanning technology is based on micro-electrical mechanical systems, laser diodes, opto-mechanics, electronics, algorithms and software. The company also develops micro-display concepts and designs for head-mounted augmented reality (AR) headsets, as well as 1440i MEMS module that can support AR headsets; Interactive Display modules used in smart speakers and other devices; and Consumer Lidar used in smart home systems.

