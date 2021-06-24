Ambassador Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 206,565 iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 206,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $23,327,000. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 5.2% of Ambassador Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $8,999,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 10,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY purchased a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $251,000. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank lifted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 110,588 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,265,000 after buying an additional 20,723 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IEF traded up $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $115.20. 58,911 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,242,073. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $112.78 and a one year high of $123.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.51.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

