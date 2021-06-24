Ambassador Advisors LLC Takes $5.93 Million Position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 18,111 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,930,000. Generac accounts for 1.3% of Ambassador Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Generac by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,294,091 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $294,290,000 after buying an additional 134,590 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Generac by 41.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,132,999 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $370,082,000 after acquiring an additional 334,177 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Generac by 303.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,078,091 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $245,169,000 after purchasing an additional 810,716 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Generac by 101.4% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,022,648 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $232,560,000 after purchasing an additional 514,998 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Generac by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 661,722 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $216,681,000 after purchasing an additional 48,284 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Generac from $380.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Generac from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Generac from $366.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Generac from $383.00 to $406.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on Generac in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $420.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $339.64.

Shares of Generac stock traded down $6.85 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $399.27. 3,799 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 851,711. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $329.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.88, a P/E/G ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $111.63 and a 1 year high of $407.70.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.48. Generac had a net margin of 16.16% and a return on equity of 38.90%. The company had revenue of $807.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $733.16 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 9.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Patrick John Forsythe sold 4,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total transaction of $1,539,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,626 shares in the company, valued at $7,359,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 4,784 shares of Generac stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total transaction of $1,841,840.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,762 shares in the company, valued at $6,068,370. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,890 shares of company stock valued at $8,306,590 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

