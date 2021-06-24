Ambassador Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT)

Ambassador Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,516 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69 shares during the quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF were worth $679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 23.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 27,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,381,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,956,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cavalier Investments LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 7.4% in the first quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 19,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:RYT traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $282.65. The stock had a trading volume of 24,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,461. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a one year low of $191.59 and a one year high of $287.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $278.45.

