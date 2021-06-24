American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Shares Sold by LS Investment Advisors LLC

LS Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) by 16.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,686 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,252 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $1,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AIG. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of American International Group by 100.4% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 549 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American International Group during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American International Group during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of American International Group during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of American International Group during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 89.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AIG shares. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of American International Group in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on American International Group from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on American International Group from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of American International Group from $43.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of American International Group from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.92.

AIG stock opened at $47.73 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. American International Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.57 and a 52-week high of $54.08. The stock has a market cap of $40.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.35.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.08. American International Group had a negative net margin of 8.73% and a positive return on equity of 4.75%. The business had revenue of $10.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.79%.

In related news, EVP Douglas A. Dachille sold 19,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.23, for a total value of $1,049,269.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 107,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,704,073.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Kevin T. Hogan sold 41,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.28, for a total transaction of $2,143,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 165,507 shares in the company, valued at $8,652,705.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

