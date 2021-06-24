American National Registered Investment Advisor Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

American National Registered Investment Advisor Inc. decreased its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,326 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 5 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 4.0% of American National Registered Investment Advisor Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. American National Registered Investment Advisor Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $10,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Resolute Partners Group bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. 57.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,000.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. MKM Partners upped their price target on Amazon.com from $3,975.00 to $4,075.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,150.00 to $4,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,168.98.

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 848 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total transaction of $2,752,548.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $275,456,111.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,250.00, for a total value of $1,599,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 85,264 shares in the company, valued at $277,108,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 131,040 shares of company stock worth $449,201,684 in the last ninety days. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AMZN stock opened at $3,503.82 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 trillion, a PE ratio of 66.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3,315.53. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,630.08 and a 52-week high of $3,554.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 6.42%. The firm had revenue of $108.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.23 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 57.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

