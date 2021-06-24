American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) Releases Q1 2021 Earnings Guidance

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) issued an update on its first quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $–0.170 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.180. The company issued revenue guidance of $22 million-26 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $20.25 million.

AMSC traded up $0.35 during trading on Thursday, reaching $17.28. 8,944 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 462,075. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.33. American Superconductor has a fifty-two week low of $7.08 and a fifty-two week high of $31.78. The firm has a market cap of $484.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.42 and a beta of 1.15.

Get American Superconductor alerts:

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21). American Superconductor had a negative net margin of 26.03% and a negative return on equity of 18.76%. Equities analysts expect that American Superconductor will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of American Superconductor from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Superconductor presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.40.

In other news, CFO John W. Kosiba, Jr. sold 5,794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.18, for a total transaction of $82,158.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 244,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,468,130.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel P. Mcgahn sold 8,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.19, for a total transaction of $123,311.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 717,469 shares in the company, valued at $10,180,885.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Superconductor Company Profile

American Superconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides megawatt-scale power resiliency solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Grid and Wind. The Grid segment offers products and services that enable electric utilities, industrial facilities, and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power under the Gridtec Solutions brand.

See Also: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for American Superconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Superconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.