American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) Shares Purchased by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,466,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,607 shares during the quarter. American Tower comprises about 0.8% of Bessemer Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $350,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in American Tower in the 4th quarter worth $843,826,000. Parnassus Investments CA purchased a new position in American Tower in the 1st quarter worth $747,531,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in American Tower by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,296,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,027,011,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135,240 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in American Tower by 49.7% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,160,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $755,506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,194,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $941,458,000 after buying an additional 808,943 shares during the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on American Tower in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $278.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on American Tower from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on American Tower from $248.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on American Tower in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $276.67.

AMT stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Thursday, hitting $263.98. The stock had a trading volume of 35,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,094,429. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.45, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $197.50 and a twelve month high of $272.20. The stock has a market cap of $119.79 billion, a PE ratio of 61.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $255.70.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.80). American Tower had a return on equity of 44.78% and a net margin of 23.40%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 60.19%.

In other news, CEO Amit Sharma sold 40,276 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.48, for a total transaction of $10,007,780.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 259,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,510,874.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 1,533 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.80, for a total transaction of $384,476.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,402,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,466 shares of company stock worth $15,039,902. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

