AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.900-9.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $8.540. The company issued revenue guidance of $210 B-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $204.74 billion.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a buy rating on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research report on Sunday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $122.50.

ABC traded down $0.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $115.64. 10,239 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,129,376. AmerisourceBergen has a one year low of $92.00 and a one year high of $125.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.75 billion, a PE ratio of -6.29, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $118.62.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.05. AmerisourceBergen had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a positive return on equity of 277.60%. The company had revenue of $49.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen will post 9.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.28%.

In related news, EVP John G. Chou sold 6,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.23, for a total transaction of $712,992.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,579,243.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 20,914 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.96, for a total transaction of $2,446,101.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 214,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,085,229.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 101,356 shares of company stock worth $11,953,730. Insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

