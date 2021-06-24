Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Holdings Cut by Qtron Investments LLC

Qtron Investments LLC lowered its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 19.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,053 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 742 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the third quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $365,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 3,036.7% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,705 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 4,555 shares during the period. Mattern Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 21,454 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,933,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 4,644.8% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 972,579 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $223,616,000 after purchasing an additional 952,081 shares during the period. 75.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMGN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Amgen from $242.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Atlantic Securities reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Amgen from $265.00 to $259.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Amgen from $230.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Amgen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $256.81.

Amgen stock opened at $240.75 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $245.62. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $210.28 and a 52 week high of $276.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. The firm has a market cap of $138.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.72.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 93.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.17 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 16.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amgen news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.98, for a total transaction of $249,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,231,411.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.78, for a total transaction of $62,945.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,110,098.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,194,790 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

