Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 495,392 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 30,953 shares during the period. Amgen accounts for about 0.9% of Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Amgen worth $123,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMGN. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the first quarter worth $31,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 1,587.5% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Amgen in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMGN shares. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Amgen from $242.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Atlantic Securities reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Amgen from $220.00 to $217.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Amgen from $265.00 to $259.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Amgen from $230.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $256.81.

In related news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total transaction of $631,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,777,802.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.78, for a total transaction of $62,945.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,110,098.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,194,790. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AMGN stock traded up $2.55 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $241.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,697,847. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $138.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.95, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.72. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $210.28 and a 12 month high of $276.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $245.62.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 93.84% and a net margin of 28.16%. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 16.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

