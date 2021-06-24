Amplifon (OTCMKTS:AMFPF) Sets New 52-Week High at $49.79

Amplifon S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:AMFPF) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $49.79 and last traded at $49.79, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.50.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AMFPF. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Amplifon in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amplifon from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $11.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.43 and a beta of 0.21.

Amplifon S.p.A. provides hearing products and services that help people rediscover various emotions of sound. The company also offers fitting of customized products. It operates through a network of approximately 11,000 points of sale in 28 countries and 5 continents. The company also sells its products through 1,700 affiliates and franchisees.

