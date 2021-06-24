Analysts Anticipate Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $26.98 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) to post sales of $26.98 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Fourteen analysts have made estimates for Comcast’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $26.27 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $27.48 billion. Comcast posted sales of $23.72 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Comcast will report full year sales of $112.89 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $111.63 billion to $114.05 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $120.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $117.98 billion to $124.69 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Comcast.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. Comcast had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 11.25%. The business had revenue of $27.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.83 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. TD Securities increased their target price on Comcast from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Comcast from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Comcast from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, HSBC boosted their target price on Comcast from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Comcast presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.86.

CMCSA stock opened at $55.48 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $254.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.02. Comcast has a 1 year low of $37.77 and a 1 year high of $59.11.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 6th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.31%.

In other news, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 709,673 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total value of $39,173,949.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total transaction of $229,323.59. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,580 shares in the company, valued at $1,682,806.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 717,670 shares of company stock valued at $39,636,593 over the last ninety days. 1.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Comcast in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast by 274.7% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 562 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, ADE LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 82.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

