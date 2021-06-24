Analysts Anticipate DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $78.45 Million

Brokerages expect DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI) to report $78.45 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for DZS’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $77.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $79.00 million. DZS posted sales of $70.53 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that DZS will report full year sales of $334.21 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $331.24 million to $340.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $365.30 million, with estimates ranging from $352.19 million to $375.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for DZS.

DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.32. DZS had a positive return on equity of 5.89% and a negative net margin of 11.23%. The firm had revenue of $81.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.61 million.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DZSI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DZS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on DZS in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on DZS in a report on Friday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.42.

Shares of NASDAQ DZSI traded up $1.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 121,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,250. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.24. DZS has a 12-month low of $8.08 and a 12-month high of $23.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $608.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.09 and a beta of 1.34.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DZSI. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in DZS by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 814,138 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $12,595,000 after purchasing an additional 46,724 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in DZS by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 819,729 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,681,000 after acquiring an additional 85,660 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in DZS by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,654 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in DZS by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,791 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in DZS during the 4th quarter valued at $851,000. Institutional investors own 36.12% of the company’s stock.

DZS Inc provides network access solutions and communications platforms for service provider and enterprise networks in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It offers mobile transport products, including standard Ethernet/IP or multiprotocol label switching interfaces and interoperate to mobile operators that enables them to upgrade their mobile fronthaul/backhaul systems and migrate to 5G and beyond; broadband access products, which consists of switching and routing products to carriers and service providers to connect residential and business customers; and connected premises products, comprising of indoor/outdoor optical network terminal gateways.

