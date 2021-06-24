Analysts Anticipate Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) Will Post Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) will report earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Freshpet’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.09) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.00. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Freshpet will report full year earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.19) to $0.23. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.81. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Freshpet.

Get Freshpet alerts:

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.24). Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 2.21% and a negative net margin of 3.07%. The company had revenue of $93.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Freshpet’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FRPT shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Freshpet from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Freshpet from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.56.

Shares of FRPT stock traded up $1.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $164.04. 4,676 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 336,419. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $172.11. Freshpet has a fifty-two week low of $79.13 and a fifty-two week high of $186.98. The firm has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -650.92 and a beta of 0.73.

In other Freshpet news, EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,611,975. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Scott James Morris sold 1,997 shares of Freshpet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.22, for a total transaction of $367,887.34. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 151,331 shares in the company, valued at $27,878,196.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 25,320 shares of company stock worth $4,444,856. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Freshpet by 369.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Freshpet by 74.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Freshpet by 71.0% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Freshpet by 337.8% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Freshpet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $144,000. 94.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Freshpet Company Profile

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

Further Reading: Rule of 72

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Freshpet (FRPT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Freshpet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshpet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.