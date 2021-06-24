Analysts Anticipate Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.89 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) will report $1.89 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.85 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.94 billion. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies reported sales of $1.74 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies will report full year sales of $7.89 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.85 billion to $7.93 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $8.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.35 billion to $8.65 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 6.97%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.00.

In related news, Director Erwan Faiveley sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.05, for a total transaction of $131,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,864 shares in the company, valued at $645,241.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO John A. Mastalerz, Jr. sold 3,103 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.53, for a total value of $256,090.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,520 shares in the company, valued at $1,693,515.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,852 shares of company stock valued at $1,140,974. Company insiders own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 1.1% during the first quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd now owns 127,515 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 1.5% during the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 130,264 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,312,000 after buying an additional 1,862 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 4,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 8,220,976 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $650,772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669,278 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 298,139 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $21,824,000 after purchasing an additional 7,482 shares during the period. 87.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies stock traded up $0.66 on Monday, hitting $81.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,346,385. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a 52-week low of $55.59 and a 52-week high of $86.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $81.34. The stock has a market cap of $15.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.66.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Company Profile

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation provides technology-based equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit vehicle industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Freight and Transit. The Freight segment manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives; builds new commuter locomotives; rebuilds freight locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, signal design, and engineering services; and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

