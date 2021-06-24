Analysts Expect Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.92 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) will post $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Belden’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.88 and the highest is $0.94. Belden reported earnings per share of $0.46 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Belden will report full-year earnings of $3.69 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.61 to $3.80. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.78 to $4.30. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Belden.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $536.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $496.58 million. Belden had a negative net margin of 0.79% and a positive return on equity of 16.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BDC shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Belden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $47.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Belden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Belden from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.60.

Shares of NYSE:BDC opened at $50.44 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.42. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -144.11 and a beta of 1.49. Belden has a 12-month low of $28.55 and a 12-month high of $55.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 16th. Belden’s payout ratio is presently 7.27%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Unified Trust Company N.A. raised its holdings in Belden by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. Unified Trust Company N.A. now owns 18,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $834,000 after acquiring an additional 5,737 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Belden by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 203,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,035,000 after acquiring an additional 29,273 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in Belden by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 170,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,543,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Belden by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 177,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,875,000 after acquiring an additional 57,389 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Belden by 305.9% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 58,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,601,000 after acquiring an additional 44,176 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

About Belden

Belden Inc operates as a signal transmission solutions company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, fiber, and home and building automation.

